16-member Pak team announced for Independence Cup against World XI

LAHORE Aug 25 (APP)- The National Selection Committee headed by Inzamam

ul Haq on Friday announced the 16-member squad of Pakistan’s team for Independence Cup against World XI.

The three-match T-20I series will commence from September 12, with the

remaining two matches scheduled to take place on September 13 and September 15, respectively here at Gaddafi stadium.

“The team has been selected keeping in mind the conditions and the recent

performances of some players in the domestic and international tours. The players’ consists of a combination of the fine blend of youth and senior players. Fahim Ashraf, Ruman Raees, and Aamer Yamin make a place in the squad due to their splendid performance in the domestic tournaments, whereas Sohail Khan makes a comeback. It would be good for the young players to get a chance to play on the home ground and perform in front of the local public”, said chief selector Inzamam ul Haq .

Team Pakistan 16-member squad

Sarfraz Ahmad (Captain/WK), Fakhar Zaman, Ahmed Shehzad

, Baber Azam, Shoaib Malik, Umer Amin, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Muhammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Hassan Ali, Amir Yamin, Muhammad Amir, Ruman Raees, Usman Shinwari and Sohail Khan.