51 critically burnt of oil tanker incident, shifted to Multan

RAWALPINDI June 25 (APP): Those 51 critically burnt in oil

tanker fire on Sunday were shifted in Army Aviation helicopters

to Multan for medical treatment.

“51 seriously burnt critical victims have been shifted from

Bahawalpur to Multan through Army helicopters,” Director General

Inter Services Public Relations Major General Asif Ghafoor here

tweeted.

Army troops are busy in relief and rescue efforts at Ahmad

Pur Sharqia, Bahawalpur and Multan while incident site has been

cleared and traffic on the highway has been restored to ply

normally.

Meanwhile, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed

Bajwa expressed grief on losses in oil tanker incident that took

place on main highway near town of Ahmed Pur Sharqia.

The COAS directed to provide full assistance to civil

administration in rescue and relief activities.

In sequel to the directions, Pakistan Army troops reached

incident site and cordoned the area to augment rescue and relief

activities. The Army aviation helicopters were immediately engaged

to evacuate the casualties to CMH Multan and Bahawalpur.