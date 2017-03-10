154 Chinese companies attend road-show for solarisation of schools in Punjab

BEIJING (China) March 10 (APP): The heads and representatives of more than 145 Chinese companies attended a road-show organized for ‘Solarisation of 20,000 Schools Programme in Punjab’ and showed their keen interest to invest in the project scheduled to be completed by the end of this year.

The road show under Khadim-e-Punjab Ujala Programme was organized by the Commercial Section of the Embassy of Pakistan.

Welcoming the participants, Ambassador of Pakistan to China, Masood Khalid gave a brief introduction of the Ujala Programme.

He said as a part of the development strategy of Punjab government, Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif keeping in view the power deficient scenario decided to solarize 20,000 schools in the entire province, focusing on remote areas.

He said, besides upgrading infrastructure of the schools in Punjab, the primary objective of the project was not only to improve the power supply but to create awareness amongst the masses about solar energy as an alternative energy source.

He termed Punjab as the hub of economic activity due to focused policies of the Punjab government in the fields of health, education, infrastructure and industrial development.

He said the government was also establishing industrial and economic zones with unprecedented economic incentives to the local and foreign investors.

He reiterated the Pakistan China friendship, by terming China Pakistan Economic Corridor, a flagship project of President Xi Jinping’s vision of One Belt One Road initiative, as a new dynamic chapter in this time tested friendship.

He said currently 19,000 Chinese professionals were working under best security environment provided by the Pakistan government.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman of Quaid-e-Azam Solar Park Project, Arif Saeed said, this project had been launched to supply clean energy to schools and provide better environment to the students.

He appreciated the efforts of Pakistan Embassy for organizing the roadshow to invite Chinese investors to take advantage of conducive investment in Pakistan.

Secretary Punjab Energy Department, Asad Gillani said this programme had been started to enhance enrollment and provide better learning environment to students in the schools.

He said, to maintain highest standards, two of the best German companies had been hired to implement the programme.

The representative of the company, Gerwin Dressman shed light on the statistical and technical aspects of the project.

He said there were 52,695 schools in Punjab province out of which 20,000 would be solarised in remote areas.

Representatives of Pakistani banks were also present to give financial advice to the Chinese companies.