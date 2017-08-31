RAWALPINDI, Aug 31 (APP): As many as 15 Pakistan Army and
Pakistan Rangers Sindh teams along with dewatering equipment are
assisting civil administration in different areas of Karachi.
According to an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR)
issued here on Saturday, the Army and Rangers teams are assisting civil
administration in different areas, including Ayesha Manzil,
Sohrab Goth, Gharibabad underpass, Liaquatabad underpass, Nazimabad
underpass, Sirjani sector 4-B, Yousaf Goth, Ijtamahgah Mangopir,
Stop No. 5, New Kci, Power House Chowrangi and Sultanabad
Mangopir.
Dewatering of Gharibabad and Liaquatabad underpasses have
been completed by Pakistan Army and Pakistan Rangers teams, the
statement added.
15 Pak Army, Rangers teams assisting civil administration in Karachi
RAWALPINDI, Aug 31 (APP): As many as 15 Pakistan Army and