15 Pak Army, Rangers teams assisting civil administration in Karachi

RAWALPINDI, Aug 31 (APP): As many as 15 Pakistan Army and

Pakistan Rangers Sindh teams along with dewatering equipment are

assisting civil administration in different areas of Karachi.

According to an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR)

issued here on Saturday, the Army and Rangers teams are assisting civil

administration in different areas, including Ayesha Manzil,

Sohrab Goth, Gharibabad underpass, Liaquatabad underpass, Nazimabad

underpass, Sirjani sector 4-B, Yousaf Goth, Ijtamahgah Mangopir,

Stop No. 5, New Kci, Power House Chowrangi and Sultanabad

Mangopir.

Dewatering of Gharibabad and Liaquatabad underpasses have

been completed by Pakistan Army and Pakistan Rangers teams, the

statement added.