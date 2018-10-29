15-member squad announced for three-match T-20 series against NZ

PESHAWAR, Oct 29 (APP):The National Selection Committee headed by Inzamam ul Haq after consultation with Captain Sarfraz Ahmed and Head Coach Mickey Arthur has retained the 15-member Twenty-20 squad that played against Australia for the upcoming three-match Twenty-20 series against New Zealand.

The three-match T-20 series against New Zealand will commence from October 31, 2018 in Abu Dhabi, said a PCB release issued here Monday.

The remaining two matches of the series will be played in Dubai on November 2 and 4, respectively. Pakistan

T-20 Squad against New Zealand comprised Fakhar Zaman, Muhammad Hafeez, Sahibzada Farhan, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Hussain Tallat, Sarfraz Ahmed (C), Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Khan Shanwari, Hassan Ali, Imad Waseem, Waqas Maqsood and Faheem Ashraf.