15 member Pak T-20 squad announced for three-match series against New Zealand

LAHORE, Oct 29 (APP):The National Selection Committee headed by

Inzamam ul Haq after consultation with Captain Sarfraz Ahmed and Head Coach Mickey Arthur has retained the 15-member T-20 squad that played against Australia for the upcoming three-match T-20 series against New Zealand.

The 3-match T-20 series against New Zealand will commence from October 31 in Abu Dhabi. The remaining two matches of the series will be played in Dubai on November 2 and 4, respectively, said a spokesman of the Pakistan Cricket Board here on Monday.

Pakistan T20 Squad against New Zealand; Fakhar Zaman, Muhammad Hafeez, Sahibzada Farhan, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Hussain Tallat, Sarfraz Ahmed (c), Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Khan Shanwari, Hassan Ali, Imad waseem, Waqas Maqsood and Faheem Ashraf.