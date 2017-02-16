14th Convocation of PAF-Karachi Institute of Economics & technology held

KARACHI, Feb 16 (APP): The 14th Convocation of Pakistan Air Force-Karachi Institute of Economics and Technology was held here on Thursday evening.

Sindh Chief Minister, Syed Murad Ali Shah, was the chief guest at the ceremony and also gave away gold and silver medals to the students who excelled in their respective disciplines.

In his address, Syed Murad Ali Shah emphasised the importance of higher education and significance of research and development for the progress of the country.

He congratulated the students who obtained degrees at the Convocation and announced a sum of Rs. 20 million for the Institute.

The Vice Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Asad Lodhi, attended the ceremony as the guest of the honour.

In his welcome address, the president of the Institute, Air Vice Marshal (Retd) Tubrez Asif, praised the efforts of the students and the faculty.

A total of 587 graduates were conferred degrees in the disciplines of Management Sciences, Computer Sciences as well as Engineering.