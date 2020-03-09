149,330 apply under Govt Hajj Scheme

ISLAMABAD, Mar 9 (APP):About 149,330 intending pilgrims have applied for performing the sacred religious obligation under the Government Hajj Scheme this year.

According to Rafiq-e-Hujjaj Committee Vice President Babu Imran Qureshi, the main reason for less receipt of Hajj applications was inflation. The government Hajj package was still cheaper than those of the private Hajj operators, he said while talking to APP.

A Religious Affairs official said the ministry tried its best to offer a possible low Hajj package. An extensive Hajj training programme would be started after balloting, he added.

Some 216,542 applications were submitted under the scheme last year.

Total of 179, 210 Pakistanis will perform Hajj this year, including 107,526 under the government scheme and 71,684 under the private scheme.

The government Hajj package (per persons) is Rs 463,445 for the north region and Rs 486,270 for the south region without Qurbani (sacrifice), and Rs 486,270 and Rs 478,520 for north and south regions respectively with Qurbani.

It may be mentioned that the government package is still cheaper as compared to private Hajj packages, which range between Rs 675,000 to Rs 4 million per person.