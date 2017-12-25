142 birth anniversary of Qauid-e-Azam celebrated

BAHAWALPUR, Dec 25 (APP):The 142 birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was observed today all over the country with national zeal.

Various programms were organized by government and non-government organizations to pay tribute to the greatest leader of sub-continent. A cake-cutting ceremony was held at the residence of Federal Minister for Education Engineer Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman. A books exhibition was inaugurated at Central Library Bahawalpur by Chief Librarian

Rana Javed Iqbal in which books about struggle for Pakistan and history of Pakistan with special reference to the role of Quaid-e-Azam were put on display. Speech and essay writing competitions were also held at different educational institutions. A ceremony was held at Bahawalpur Arts Council to mark the day. Another event was held at Rescue headquarter in which Quran Khwani was held. Special prayers were also held at the end.