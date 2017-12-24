141st birth anniversary of Quaid-i-Azam to be celebrated on Monday

KARACHI, Dec 24 (APP):The 141st birth anniversary of Father
of the Nation Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah would be
celebrated on Monday with zeal and enthusiasm.
The day, a public holiday, would dawn with a 21-gun salute
in the provincial metropolis. The national flag would be hoisted
at the principal government buildings.
A change of guard ceremony would be held at the mausoleum of
the great leader. The cadets of Pakistan Military Academy (PMA)
Kakul, that is described as `Quaid’s own’, would assume the
guard’s duty.
The Commandant of PMA Kakul, Maj. Gen. Akhtar Nawaz, will
also lay a floral wreath and offer Fateha.
Governor and Chief Minister Sindh would visit the Mazar of
Quaid to lay floral wreaths and offer Fateha.
People from various walks of life would also visit the
Mazar of Quaid to pay tributes to the Founder of Pakistan.
A number of organizations have arranged programmes to pay
tributes to Quaid-i-Azam and highlight various aspects of his
vision and leadership.
Pakistan Television, Radio Pakistan and TV channels would
air special programmes while the newspapers would come up with
special supplements and atricles on the occasion.
