14 registered political parties not allotted election symbols: ECP

ISLAMABAD, Jul 2 (APP):The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday said 14 registered political parties had been barred from contesting the upcoming election for their failure to hold intra-party election, which was a violation of the Election Act, 2017.

According to ECP Spokesperson Altaf Khan, 106 political parties out of 120 were allowed to take part in the election which had fulfilled requirements in accordance with the two new rules introduced for the registration of a party.

The 14 registered parties, which failed to hold intra-party election and comply with other rules and regulations of the ECP, were not allotted electoral symbols, he said.

The spokesperson said the ECP had incorporated two new rules, including 20,000 attested copies of Computerized National Identity Cards of party workers and Rs 200,000 registration fee to control the mushroom growth of political parties.

The rules, he said, proved to be instrumental in tapping the mushrooming of political parties in 2016 that witnessed a surge in 2013.

The parties, which were not allotted election symbols, included Pakistan Muslim League (Sher-e-Bangal), Tehreek-e-Tahafuze Pakistan, Tehreek-e-Ehsas-e-Pakistan, Tehreek Ahle-e-Sunnat Pakistan, Pakistan National Muslim, League, Tehreek-e-Suba Hazara and others.

Altaf said the Commission, in that regard, had written letters to all parties contending for registration to submit all the required details within the stipulated time otherwise their registration would be declared null and void.

He said the watchdog was logistically fully prepared to hold the upcoming election on time scheduled to be held on July 25 of this year.

It is pertinent to mention that returning officers across the country have allocated party symbols to prospective candidates who produced party certificates while independent candidates were allocated symbols from the list of 224 symbols.