14 more Executive Passport Offices countrywide soon to facilitate citizens: Nisar

ISLAMABAD, Jan 30 (APP): Minister for Interior, Chaudhry Nisar

Ali Khan on Monday said 14 more Executive Passport Offices would be

set up in different parts of the country soon, in order to provide standard

facilities to citizens.

At an inaugural ceremony of a state-of-the-art Executive

Passport Office here at Blue Area, he said work was in progress on

such Centres in Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Quetta and Gujranwala and

these would be inaugurated by March this year.

He said with inauguration of this office in Islamabad and

Rawalpindi, the Ministry had accomplished another milestone in

establishing network of these modern offices for public

facilitation.

He said the government was taking solid steps to provide

modern facilities to the citizens and added work was also in progress

on a scheme under which a passport office would be established in each

district.

Ch. Nisar said by March this year each district in the country

would have a passport office which would cater to needs of the local

community.

He said during past 69 years only 94 passport offices were

established but present government had started work on the scheme

and 74 more such offices would be ready within next few months.

The Minister said a number of NADRA mega offices will also

become operational this year in all major cities.

Answering a question regarding visa restrictions imposed by

United States on some Muslim countries, Chaudhary Nisar said it was

wrong to link Islam with terrorism and added 1.5 billion Muslims

live peacefully in the world, however, a handful of wayward people

were negating the teachings of Islam.

He said the worst sufferers of terrorism were Muslims and they

had given the most sacrifices against this scourge.

The Minister observed that visa restrictions imposed by the US

would not affect terrorists but cause difficulties for victims of

terrorism.

On another question, he said all the missing bloggers

have returned to their homes safe and sound.

He said the steps taken by present government to recover

missing persons had also been acknowledged by concerned families.

About Dawn leak issue, Ch. Nisar said he would be in a better

position to comment as soon as the report is received, adding that

the Commission investigating the matter still had time till February

7 to present its report.