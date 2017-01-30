14 more Executive Passport Offices countrywide soon to facilitate citizens: Nisar

ISLAMABAD, Jan 30 (APP): Minister for Interior, Chaudhry Nisar
Ali Khan on Monday said 14 more Executive Passport Offices would be
set up in different parts of the country soon, in order to provide standard
facilities to citizens.
At an inaugural ceremony of a state-of-the-art Executive
Passport Office here at Blue Area, he said work was in progress on
such Centres in Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Quetta and Gujranwala and
these would be inaugurated by March this year.
He said with inauguration of this office in Islamabad and
Rawalpindi, the Ministry had accomplished another milestone in
establishing network of these modern offices for public
facilitation.
He said the government was taking solid steps to provide
modern facilities to the citizens and added work was also in progress
on a scheme under which a passport office would be established in each
district.
Ch. Nisar said by March this year each district in the country
would have a passport office which would cater to needs of the local
community.
He said during past 69 years only 94 passport offices were
established but present government had started work on the scheme
and 74 more such offices would be ready within next few months.
The Minister said a number of NADRA mega offices will also
become operational this year in all major cities.
Answering a question regarding visa restrictions imposed by
United States on some Muslim countries, Chaudhary Nisar said it was
wrong to link Islam with terrorism and added 1.5 billion Muslims
live peacefully in the world, however, a handful of wayward people
were negating the teachings of Islam.
He said the worst sufferers of terrorism were Muslims and they
had given the most sacrifices against this scourge.
The Minister observed that visa restrictions imposed by the US
would not affect terrorists but cause difficulties for victims of
terrorism.
On another question, he said all the missing bloggers
have returned to their homes safe and sound.
He said the steps taken by present government to recover
missing persons had also been acknowledged by concerned families.
About Dawn leak issue, Ch. Nisar said he would be in a better
position to comment as soon as the report is received, adding that
the Commission investigating the matter still had time till February
7 to present its report.