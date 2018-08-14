14 men injured in hand grenade blast in Nushki

QUETTA, Aug 14 (APP):At least fourteen persons were injured in hand grenade blast in Nushki town on

Tuesday.

According to police sources, unidentified motorbike riders threw

a hand grenade at a shop located in Noshki Bazaar and fled away.

As a consequence, fourteen people sustained injuries on the spot. The injured were

rushed to nearby hospital for medical aid.

The injured were identified Nadeem Ahmed,

Habibullah, Muhammad Alam, Shamsuddin, Dad Karim, Najeebullah, Abdul Ghani,

Amir Jan, Zakriya, Hayat Khan, Munir Ahmed, Asmatullah, Ghulam Farooq, Mehboob

Shah and Abdul Rauf.

Najeebullah was reported to be referred

Quetta Civil hospital in view his critical condition.

Law enforcement agencies reached the site

of incident and cordoned off the entire area and started searching the

suspects.

Further investigation was underway