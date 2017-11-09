14-member delegation of French businessmen attend Expo Pakistan 2017

ISLAMABAD, Nov 9 (APP):A 14-member delegation of French businessmen is visiting Pakistan to attend the Expo Pakistan

2017 to explore business and investment opportunities in Pakistan.

The Ambassador of Pakistan to France Moin ul Haque while commenting on the visit said in Paris on Thursday that the Expo Pakistan was the premier trade exhibition of the country and the participation by the French businesspersons would provide them a useful opportunity to develop linkages with their Pakistani counterparts in the textile, leather, goods, surgical instruments, food products and a wide range of other sectors under one roof, a message received here said.

The ambassador said bilateral trade between Pakistan and France was on a steady increase since last five years. France has also emerged as a leading foreign direct investor in Pakistan.

He expressed confidence that such frequent exchanges of trade and investment delegations

would further strengthen the bilateral trade and investment relations between the two countries.

The Expo Pakistan is being held at Expo Centre Karachi from 9th to 12th November 2017. It is

the biggest trade fair of Pakistan where large collection of Pakistan’s export merchandise and services are showcased.

The expo is attended by a large number of businesspersons from many countries of the world.