14 killed in avalanche in Chitral village

ISLAMABAD, Feb 5 (APP): At least 14 people were killed on

Sunday in avalanches in Chitral’s Sher Shal village.

Talking to a private news channel, Commandant Chitral Scouts

Col Nizamuddin Shah informed that bodies of 14 people have been

taken out from the rubble. Five houses were totally buried under

the avalanche, he said.

The dead include six women, six children and two men, Col

Nizamuddin Shah added.

Meanwhile, 11 people were rescued and evacuated. Efforts are

underway to take the injured to hospital but roads are blocked due

to heavy snow, rescue sources said.

Army personnel were headed to the unfortunate site to

commence relief activities and provide helicopter for rescue

services. For now, residents of the village were attempting rescue

work on their own, according to rescue sources.