14 killed in avalanche in Chitral village

ISLAMABAD, Feb 5 (APP): At least 14 people were killed on
Sunday in avalanches in Chitral’s Sher Shal village.
Talking to a private news channel, Commandant Chitral Scouts
Col Nizamuddin Shah informed that bodies of 14 people have been
taken out from the rubble. Five houses were totally buried under
the avalanche, he said.
The dead include six women, six children and two men, Col
Nizamuddin Shah added.
Meanwhile, 11 people were rescued and evacuated. Efforts are
underway to take the injured to hospital but roads are blocked due
to heavy snow, rescue sources said.
Army personnel were headed to the unfortunate site to
commence relief activities and provide helicopter for rescue
services. For now, residents of the village were attempting rescue
work on their own, according to rescue sources.
