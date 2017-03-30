14 female NRCs working nationwide to facilitate women segment: NADRA

ISLAMABAD, Mar 30 (APP): National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) is running 14 female National Registration Centres (NRCs) nationwide to facilitate women segment of society.

NADRA has always given respect and priority to women. In big cities these separate offices have been working where application of only women are processed.

Dealing staff at these Centers is also female, this was revealed in a data issued by Ministry of Interior here on Thursday regarding the actions which were due to be taken by the Ministry and its departments in response to resolutions passed by National Assembly and Senate since January, 2013.

Moreover, in most of other NRCs having significant public in flow, there are separate token/information counters for women. A separate NADRA Registration Center for women is already operational at Charsadda.

Out of nine NRCs in District Sialkot, one NADRA registration center is already operational at Church Road which is only 2.5 km away from Subzimandi.

Hence, establishment of new NRC in Sabzimandi Bhadal is not feasible. However, an additional Mobile Registration Van has also been deployed at Sabzimandi Bhadal, Sialkot to fulfill registration needs of inhabitants of the area.

Regarding resolution about infallible security in Islamabad, it is mentioned that time to time surveys are carried out and deployment is made at key installations, shopping areas, masajid/Imam Bargahs, Churches, Schools, Colleges, Universities and court areas.

Besides, patrolling alongwith Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) is also carried out round the clock to avert any eventuality.

In response to resolution, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police have arrested 13395 beggars in one year (2015) and sent them to Welfare Home for rehabilitation including the beggars against whom criminal proceedings were initiated.

Since June, 2013, a continuous campaign has been launched against the beggary by ICT Police which is still continuing.

Similarly, during January to November 2016, a total number of 2928 beggars were arrested and sent to the Edhi Home, Children Welfare Home for rehabilitation and the habitual offenders were sent to Judicial custody at Central Jail, Adiala, Rawalpindi under West Pakistan Vagrancy Ordinance, 1958.

Challans against them were sent in trial court for further proceedings.

The data further showed that there was a considerable decrease in number of beggars within Federal Capital due to better strategy adopted by the ICT Police.