13th NBP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inter-District Men Football from Nov 5

PESHAWAR, Oct 29 (APP):The 13th edition of the NBP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inter-District Men
Football Championship will be commencing from November 5, 2018 here at
historical Tehmas Khan Football Stadium.
The opening ceremony of
the prestigious football event will held on November 5, 2018 at 3.00 p.m with
Regional Chief National Bank of Pakistan Sohail Khan will grace the occasion as
chief guest. President KP Football Association and former Health Minister Syed Zahir
Ali Shah would also attend the opening ceremony.
This was stated by former
international footballer and national team skipper Basit Kamal while talking to
APP here on Monday. He said a total of 16 teams including
Peshawar Green, Nowhsera,
Mardan, Dir, Malakand, Chitral, Swabi, Charsaddda, Dera Ismaol Khan, Tank, Lakki
Marwat, Karak, Bannu, Kohat, Peshawar White, and Manshera are taking part.
He said the teams would be
divided in four different groups A, B, C and D and one team each would qualify
for the semi-finals. For the smooth sailing of the 15-day Championship, he
said, an organizing committee comprising Haji Malik Hidayat, Zahir Shah, Waris
Khan, Faisal Javed, District Sports Officer Peshawar Jamshed Baloch, Shakir
Ullah, former Secretary Generals of KP Football Association Noor Ahmad and Haji
Ilyas and Abdul Shakoor was also constituted.
Former Pakistan team
skipper and Chairman Pakistan Football Referees Association Qazi Asif would act
as match Commissioner along with two FIFA referees Syed Imtiaz Ali Shah and
Haji Salim Bangali.
Holding of the
Championship would certainly a step toward promotion of football in the
province and NBP has extending all out support to the organizing committee,
Basit Kamal said.
He said, the doors of
historical Tehmas Khan Football Stadium would be opening after five long years because
of the complete rehabilitation. Tehmas Khan Football Stadium has been given a
new-look and now the surface (ground) has been developed according to the
international standard. It has lush green grass imported from Germany, he
added.
He also lauded the PTI government which according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, has
already completed a century of newly developed grounds in all across Khyber
Pakhtunkhwa besides updating and rehabilitation the existing facilities and
Tehmas Khan is one of that facilities twice rehabilitated.
The ground had completely rehabilitated
in way back 2012 by the than ANP govt but due to public meetings, the grounds
and its grass were badly damaged. When the PTI govt took over in June 2013 it
included historical Tehmas Khan Football Stadium and now the ground is giving a
new look.
It is a big achievement certainly
of the last PTI govt which developed more than 100 grounds across the province
and facilitated the youth with playing facilities at their door steps, Basit
Kamal, son of a veteran footballer, told APP.
He said Tehmas Khan is
well famous ground internationally as it holds many international events in
80s and considered as a football house wherein teams of Iran, China, Russia,
Nepal, Jordan, Afghanistan also played their matches against Pakistan team. The
ground also hosted many national camps. He said there will be free entry for
the spectators to the Stadium.
