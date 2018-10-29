13th NBP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inter-District Men Football from Nov 5

PESHAWAR, Oct 29 (APP):The 13th edition of the NBP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inter-District Men

Football Championship will be commencing from November 5, 2018 here at

historical Tehmas Khan Football Stadium.

The opening ceremony of

the prestigious football event will held on November 5, 2018 at 3.00 p.m with

Regional Chief National Bank of Pakistan Sohail Khan will grace the occasion as

chief guest. President KP Football Association and former Health Minister Syed Zahir

Ali Shah would also attend the opening ceremony.

This was stated by former

international footballer and national team skipper Basit Kamal while talking to

APP here on Monday. He said a total of 16 teams including

Peshawar Green, Nowhsera,

Mardan, Dir, Malakand, Chitral, Swabi, Charsaddda, Dera Ismaol Khan, Tank, Lakki

Marwat, Karak, Bannu, Kohat, Peshawar White, and Manshera are taking part.

He said the teams would be

divided in four different groups A, B, C and D and one team each would qualify

for the semi-finals. For the smooth sailing of the 15-day Championship, he

said, an organizing committee comprising Haji Malik Hidayat, Zahir Shah, Waris

Khan, Faisal Javed, District Sports Officer Peshawar Jamshed Baloch, Shakir

Ullah, former Secretary Generals of KP Football Association Noor Ahmad and Haji

Ilyas and Abdul Shakoor was also constituted.

Former Pakistan team

skipper and Chairman Pakistan Football Referees Association Qazi Asif would act

as match Commissioner along with two FIFA referees Syed Imtiaz Ali Shah and

Haji Salim Bangali.

Holding of the

Championship would certainly a step toward promotion of football in the

province and NBP has extending all out support to the organizing committee,

Basit Kamal said.

He said, the doors of

historical Tehmas Khan Football Stadium would be opening after five long years because

of the complete rehabilitation. Tehmas Khan Football Stadium has been given a

new-look and now the surface (ground) has been developed according to the

international standard. It has lush green grass imported from Germany, he

added.

He also lauded the PTI government which according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, has

already completed a century of newly developed grounds in all across Khyber

Pakhtunkhwa besides updating and rehabilitation the existing facilities and

Tehmas Khan is one of that facilities twice rehabilitated.

The ground had completely rehabilitated

in way back 2012 by the than ANP govt but due to public meetings, the grounds

and its grass were badly damaged. When the PTI govt took over in June 2013 it

included historical Tehmas Khan Football Stadium and now the ground is giving a

new look.

It is a big achievement certainly

of the last PTI govt which developed more than 100 grounds across the province

and facilitated the youth with playing facilities at their door steps, Basit

Kamal, son of a veteran footballer, told APP.

He said Tehmas Khan is

well famous ground internationally as it holds many international events in

80s and considered as a football house wherein teams of Iran, China, Russia,

Nepal, Jordan, Afghanistan also played their matches against Pakistan team. The

ground also hosted many national camps. He said there will be free entry for

the spectators to the Stadium.