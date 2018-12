KARACHI, Dec 04 (APP):The 13th Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS)

International Squash Championship 2018 is scheduled to be held

from December 06 to 10 here.

The championship comprises 23 matches and will be played

here at PN RK&JK Squash complex said the Tournament Director

Cdr Habib-ur-Rehman while briefing the media regarding the championship on Tuesday.