13 Pakistani passengers set to reach Lahore by Sri Lankan Airline

BEIJING, Aug 4 (APP):About 13 passengers of Shaheen Air International (SAI) stranded in Guangzhou, China, have been issued tickets of Sri Lankan Airline and they would fly for Lahore via Colombo on Saturday night.

These passengers would fly at 0300 am from Guangzhou to Colombo on Sri Lankan Airline flight UL 885 and reach Lahore at 0045 am on August 6, official sources told APP Saturday night.

According to the sources, all passengers were currently staying at Holiday Villa hotel near Guangzhou Airport at the expense of Shaheen Air. The passengers, who were in good health, were being looked after well and served with Halal food, they added.

The officials of Consulate General of Pakistan Guangzhou and Pakistan Embassy Beijing are in close contact with the passengers, meeting them on a regular basis and looking after their well-being.

The Consul General has also served as a liaison between the passengers and the Shaheen Air in view of the current situation and are working closely with SAI management to find an early solution of the problem.

The Embassy and Consulate General are in contact with the local branch of the Foreign Affairs Office in Guangzhou to facilitate passengers whose visas have expired.