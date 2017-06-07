13 coal based power projects at various stages of completion: PPIB

ISLAMABAD, June 7 (APP): Six power generation projects based on
indigenous coal with cumulative capacity of 4290 megawatts and seven
projects based on imported coal with cumulative capacity of 5201
megawatts are presently under process at various stages and will be
completed in near future.
According to an official of Private Power and Infrastructure
Board (PPIB) Wednesday, the coal development is accorded strategic importance by the federal and provincial governments.
The federal and provincial governments are working together to
provide enabling environment and robust infrastructure that is
required for Thar Coal Development, roads, water supply, waste water
drainage channel and airport and transmission line.
All power generation projects including those based on
indigenous and imported coal are dealt by the Ministry of Water
Power and PPIB.
The government of Sindh has established a one stop organization and
dedicated decision making body namely Thar Coal and
Energy Board under the chief executive of the province with
representation from federal and provincial governments to facilitate
fast track development of Thar Coal.
The government of Sindh has been encouraging projects of open
pit mining, coal based power generation, underground coal
gasification, surface gasification, coal to liquid and
briquetting.
Many blocks of Thar Coal field have already been allotted and
offered to foreign local investors for integrated mining and power
projects.
Some of Thar Coal Mining and Power projects are enlisted for
China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).
The commissioning of Thar projects will usher in a new era of
energy security for the country and prosperity for the people of
Pakistan.
