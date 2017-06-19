12th China South Asia Business Forum

ISLAMABAD, Jun 19 (APP): President, SAARC CCI, Suraj Vaidya led a

twenty member’s delegation to attend and Co-host 12th edition of China South Asia Business Forum (CSABF) in Kunming Yunan, China.

The delegation comprises of leading businessmen from all SAARC member

states and is office bearers of SAARC CCI, said a statement issued here on

Monday.

The 12th CSABF organized by China Center for Promotion of

International Trade (CCPIT) Yunnan Province of PRC in collaboration with SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

This year the forum was organized under theme, “Challenging

Opportunities: Employment Creation and Innovative Investment”.

The Leaders from South Asian countries have urged for deeper economic

cooperation with People’s Republic of China (PRC), stating that China south asia economic cooperation would change the Global economic order to add

prosperity to global prosperity.

Since the creation of this platform in 2006, the bilateral trade

between China and the South Asian countries paced with tremendous growth rate of 15% per annum and from mere 25 billion US $ in 2006, increased to 113 Billion US $ in 2016.

The Leadership of South Asia invited Chinese enterprises to explore

investment opportunities in mutually interested areas particularly in

non-conventional sectors.

During the Inaugural session of 12th CSABF, SAARC CCI signed two MoU

with Beingmate and OBOR Platform.

The first MoU with Beingmate, is a first joint efforts towards

Corporate Social Responsibility to benefit the families in South Asian countries.

Beingmate Creation, the very first EU standard infant milk formula

product of Beingmate, is manufactured in Ireland for both babies in China and EU.

According to this MoU, the Beingmate will donate maximum 120,000 cans

of infant milk to SAARC CCI for distribution to needy babies in South Asian Countries.