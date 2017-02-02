125 emergeinces of THQ, DHQ hospitals to be upgraded till March 2018: CM

LAHORE, Feb 2 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz

Sharif presiding over a meeting for up gradation of tehsil and

district headquarters hospitals and revamp of emergencies decided

to upgrade 125 emergencies of THQs and DHQs to enhance

treatment facilities .

The emergencies of tehsil and district headquarters

hospitals would be upgraded till March 2018, he added.

Addressing the meeting, Shehbaz Sharif said up gradation

of emergencies would deliver better medical facilities to

patients and an autonomous department would be set up to

look into their matters.

In the first phase, emergencies of 40 THQ and DHQ hospitals

would be upgraded by June 2017, he said and added doctors and

other staff in emergencies would be provided with a

special package.

He said:” In order to ensure quality treatment to

patients, we will provide every sought after resources for

up gradation of emergencies and the latest system to be introduced

in this regard negating all previous traditional systems”.

He sought detailed policy plan from the health department for

provision of additional allowances to doctors and staff

working in evening and night shifts.

The chief minister said:” We have to achieve the best

result in less time for which every one of us have to perform

extraordinarily”.

He said treatment in hospitals would be improved by

providing all necessary machinery and the equipment to

emergencies and monitoring center to be established to ensure

provision of quality treatment to patients.

He said the best human resource was mandatory to facilitate

patients which needed skilled and professional para medical

staff.

The CM said he was facing many challenges but his passion was

unbeatable and would not leave any stone unturned to provide

the best medical facilities to a common man.

He said a cabinet committee for health would be made more

independent which would help it to take constructive steps

itself.

He accorded approval for hiring of more nurses and

professionals in hospitals. He said in order to improve

ambulance system in hospitals, ambulances of health department

would be handed over to Rescue 1122 and more ambulances to be

purchased.

He said a plan of new mobile ambulances for

newly set mobile hospital was under consideration which would

facilitate patients of remote areas in emergencies.

The CM directed to take prompt steps for public private

partnership of hospitals and foreign road shows to be

organized in this regard and hoped that these dedicated

efforts will be proved fruitful soon.

Provincial Minister Salman Rafique, the chief secretary,

additional chief secretary, senior member Board of Revenue,

secretary Finance, sectary specialized healthcare and

medical education and concerned authorities attended the

meeting while the chairman Planning and Development joined

the meeting from his office through video link.