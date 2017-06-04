12 terrorists killed, 5 security men injured in cross fire

QUETTA, June 04 (APP): In sequel to the on going operation Radd
ul Fasaad (RUF), the security forces conducted an Intelligence Based
Operation (IBO) in Splinji, Mastung and successfully foiled
suspected major terrorist activities in Baluchistan, Inter Services
Public Relations here on Sunday said.
The operation lasted for two days as the terrorists were
hiding inside a cave and were planning, coordinating and executing
terrorist activities in the province.
An exchange of fire took place which resulted in killing of 12
hardcore terrorists besides causing injuries to 5 security men
including two officers.
