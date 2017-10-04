12-team FATA Football Super League-2017 to start from Oct 13: Shahid

PESHAWAR, Oct 4 (APP): Carrying handsome prize money of Rs 2 million,

the first 12-team FATA Football Super League-2017 will be kicking off from here at Qayyum Sports Complex from October 13 at 3.30 p.m.

Talking to APP, Organizing Secretary and former national footballer

Shahid Khan Shinwari said that a total of 12 top teams are taking part in the FATA Football Super League-2017 for which all arrangements have already been completed well in time.

Shahid, who is also President FATA Olympic Association, said the basic

aim of the event is to highlight the soft image of the people of FATA that they are sports loving and believing in peace.

He said holding of the FFSL-2017 matches in Khurram Agency, Orakzai

Agency, Bajaur Agency has also been planned to provide due opportunities

to the youth of FATA to see top players in action.

He said FATA is full of talent and such talent needs to be included in

the main pool so that they could go under qualified coaches. Shahid said FATA youth have talent and can rule the world subjected to provide them facilities.

He said now peace to FATA and the rest of the country has been

restored because of matchless sacrifices given by the Jawans of law enforcing agencies and Pakistan Army. He said the people of FATA in particular and Pakistan in general have rendered great sacrifices.

He said the League would provide an opportunity to the youth of FATA

to come and excel their hidden talent. Shahid disclosed that seven international players including five footballers from Afghanistan and

two each from Malaysia and Indonesia are also coming to Pakistan to participate in the FFSL-2017.

He said a total of 12 teams will be taking part in the League. He

said the winning team would be awarded Rs 0.5 million while the runner-up team would get Rs 0.3 million. “Best player, top scorer and best

goal-keeper would bag Rs 25,000 each, he said.

He also thanked the sponsor of the League President Bridgestone Tyres

Company owner Japan Takuma Kakuuchi, who specially visited Pakistan last month for the trophy unveiling ceremony held in Islamabad.

The teams participating in the league include Khyber Eagles, Bajaur

Stars, Pakir Epi South Waziristan Agency, Waziristan Panther, Khyber Green Zalmi, Shanwari FC, Malik Saad Falcons, Al Hajj Group, FAW United, Young Jamrud United, Dara Adam Khail Eagle and Gazi Ajab Khan of Dara Adam Khail.