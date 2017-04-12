12 suspects arrested in Punjab, terror activity foiled in Balochistan

RAWALPINDI, April 12 (APP): Pakistan Rangers assisted by police conducted search operation in Hafizabad area and arrested 12 terror suspects while the Frontier Corps Balochistan successfully foiled an attempt of terror activity in Turbat, in sequel to the ongoing Raddul Fasaad operation.

Joint cordon and search operations by Pakistan Rangers Punjab and police conducted in villages Par Masoo, Par Bondi and Par Lakhan of Hafizabad. During the operation huge cache of arms and ammunition was recovered, besides arresting 12 terror suspects, according to the Inter Services Public Relations.

Meanwhile, a major terrorist activity was successfully foiled in Turbat when on an intelligence tip FC Balochistan raided and recovered huge cache of explosive material, arms and ammunition including rockets, improvised explosive devices, different types of lethal weapons and communication equipment.

All the recovered articles were being dumped in Goubard, 8 km North East of Mand for onward carrying out terrorist activities in Turbat.