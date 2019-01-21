12 reports of different bodies presented in the Senate

ISLAMABAD, Jan 21 (APP):Twelve reports of different issues were presented in the Upper House of the Parliament by the chairmen of relevant Standing Committees on Monday.

Senator A Rehman Malik Chairman, Standing Committee on Interior presented the reports including report of the Standing Committee on a point of public importance raised by Senator Dilawar Khan on 30th August, 2018, regarding the delay in renewal of Arms Licenses by the Federal Government and report on a point of public importance raised by

Senator Muhammad Usman Khan Kakar on 31st August, 2018, regarding kidnapping of two persons from Peshawar.