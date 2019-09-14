12 million children at risk of not accessing education: UNESCO

UNITED NATIONS, Sep 14 (APP):The United Nations cultural agency has warned that without taking urgent measures, around 12 million young children will never set foot inside a school worldwide, with girls facing “the greatest barriers”.

“According to our projections, nine million girls of primary school age will never start school or set foot in a classroom, compared to about three million boys,” Audrey Azoulay, Director-General of the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), said as the agency released new data.

According to updated information on the world’s out-of-school children from the UNESCO Institute for Statistics (UIS), little or no progress has been seen in more than a decade.

“Four of those nine million girls live in sub-Saharan Africa, where the situation gives cause for even greater concern,” Ms Azoulay said. “We must therefore continue to centre our actions on girls’ and women’s education, as an utmost priority.”