12 Countries keen to invest in Pakistan’s marble, granite sector: PASDEC

Islamabad, Nov 15, (APP):Trade delegations and business visitors from 12 countries have shown their interest in developing business connection with local entrepreneurs of Marble and Granite Sector.

Chief Executive Office of Pakistan Stone Development Company (PASDEC), Zahid Maqsood Sheikh said PASDEC is striving for the development of marble and granite sector of Pakistan.

In a statement issued here Wednesday, Zahid applauded the role of Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) in recognizing true potential of marble and granite sector.

With the recognition of TDAP as well as the government, the marble and granite sector would bring more investment and stability in dimensional stone sector of Pakistan, he added.

PASDEC established a marble and granite pavilion in the trade fair and Waheed Marble, Frontier Works Organization (FWO), Hussain Trading, Popular Marble Industries, Millat Marble , Skyworld Corporations, Mehran Marble and Balochistan Minerals showcased the products of marble and granite.

The trade delegations and business visitors from 12 countries including China, Korea, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, Uzbekistan, Czech Republic and Bangladesh showed their keen interest for developing business connections with local entrepreneurs of marble and granite. The delegates from UAE, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Thailand and Italy also showed their interest in developing business connection with local entrepreneurs.

Pakistan Stone Development Company facilitated the representative from IMM Carrara Mr. Marco Antonio Ragone to study in depth about marble industry of the country.