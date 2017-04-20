11th Korean speech contest held at NUML

ISLAMABAD April 20: The 11th Korean Language speech contest was

held at the National University of Modern Languages (NUML) on

Thursday.

The Ambassador of Korea Dr Suh Dong-Gu was the Chief Guest at

the ceremony while Rector NUML Major General Zia Ud Din Najam

(Retd), Consul of Korean Embassy Kim In-Guk, Direct General NUML

Brig. Riaz Ahmed Gondal, Registrar, Deans, Director King Sejong

Institute, Islamabad and Head of Department Korean Language Dr Atif

Faraz also attended the ceremony, a press release said.

Speaking on the occasion chief guest Dr Suh Dong-Gu said

that Korean Language Department at NUML is playing pivotal role in

strengthening the bilateral relations between Pakistan and Korea.

He said that Korean government is offering more scholarships

and jobs opportunities for the Pakistani students and now it is their

turn to work hard to achieve these opportunities.

Dr. Suh appreciated all the participants and distributed cash

prizes and certificates among position holders. He also thanked

Rector NUML for his support and assistance to make Korean department

one of the best departments of NUML.

At the end, he said that NUML and Korean Embassy will continue

to make joint efforts to improve Pak-Korea relationship through the

Korean Department and King Sejong Institute in the coming years.

Rector NUML Major General Zia Ud Din Najam (Retd) in his

address highlighted the importance of Korean language & cultural and

said that Koreans are committed and hardworking people we must have

learn from them to make our country more prosperous.

He said that Korean language is getting popular among

Pakistani youth and NUML has started Korean language courses in

regional campuses, as well.

Earlier, 14 students took part in 11th Korean Speech Contest

and Wajahat Khan won the first prize. He was rewarded with

Certificate and Cash Prize.