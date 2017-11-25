115 injured security officials including civilians shifted to hospitals

ISLAMABAD, Nov 25 (APP):Around 115 police, FC officials and civilians, injured in clashes with Faizabad protestors, have been brought

to hospitals of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

The police and FC officials and civilians got injuries as protesters pelted stones at them.

According to Spokesman of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), 44 security officials and 31 civilians are among the 75 injured brought for treatment while around 40 injured persons have been shifted to Poly Clinic hospital.

Heavy contingents of police, FC and Rangers were deployed to the Faizabad interchange where they are using tear gas and water cannons to disperse the protesters after the Capital was paralysed due to the sit-in which has been ongoing for almost three weeks. According to reports, more than 100 protesters have been detained.

As per district administration sources, the Faizabad Interchange is now in control of authorities as the operation continues in the area.

Security officials – wearing a gas mark and armed with a shield – stands guard as operation continued against the

protesters, who are armed with batons, from five directions – Khanna Pul, GT Road, Islamabad Club Road, Express Highway and Murree Road.

Schools situated at Murree Road have been evacuated because of the tear gas shelling in the area.