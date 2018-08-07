113-member Pak contingent to bear own expenses for Asian Games

ISLAMABAD, Aug 7 (APP):A 113-member Pakistani contingent will be bearing their own expenses to participate in the Asian Games to be held in Indonesia from August 18 to September 2.

Talking to APP, a Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) official said games of football, bridge, fencing, gymnastic, paragliding, pencak silat, sepak takraw, soft tennis, sport climbing and equestrian is among those 113-member contingent.

“A total of 245-member contingent is being sponsored by PSB for Asian Games while the other 113-member contingent will be sponsored by their respective federations,” he said.

Responding to a question, he said these federations will bearing their own expenses as they are not affiliated with the board.

“However the judokas Shah Hussain Shah and Qaiser Khan will be sponsored by the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) for the Asian Games,” he said.