11 private members bills referred to NA bodies for further deliberation

ISLAMABAD, Mar 14 (APP): Deputy Speaker National Assembly Murtaza Javed Abbasi referred 11 private members bills already passed by the Senate to the concerned standing committee for further deliberation after not being opposed by the treasury benches.

The bills included the Provincial Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2015, the Witness Protection, Security and Benefit Bill, 2016, the Law Reforms (Amendment) Bill, 2016, the Land Acquisition (Amendment) Bill, 2016, the Code of Civil Procedure (Amendment) Bill, 2016, the Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Bill, 2016, the Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill, 2016, the National Counter Terrorism Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2017, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2017, the Representation of the People (Amendment) Bill, 2017 and the Prohibition of Corporal Punishment Bill, 2017.

The bills were moved by Dr Nikhat Shakeel Khan, Surriya Asghar and Dr Afzal Fazal Pechuho.

Giving the salient feature of Provincial Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2015, Dr Nikhat Shakeel said the bill aimed at enhancing payment of compensation to victims of traffic accidents travelling in public transport vehicles.

She said it would also ensure insurance of public transport vehicles commuters by reputed Insurance Companies and Banks.

Surriya Asghar while sharing salient feature of the Witness Protection, Security and Benefit Bill 2017, said it would ensure formulating and implementing a comprehensive program for the protection of judges, members, councils, public prosecutors, witnesses and every other person associated with the investigation or trail of the case.

Meanwhile, the House rejected the Pakistan Penal Code (Amendment) Bill, 2014. The bill was moved by Dr Nikhat Shakeel Khan.