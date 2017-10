11 MNAs appointed Parliamentary Secretaries of various ministries, divisions

ISLAMABAD, Oct 9 (APP):Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has accorded approval for the appointment of 11 Members of National Assembly as Parliamentary Secretaries in various Divisions and Ministries with immediate effect.

According to a notification issued here, Malik Abdul Ghaffar Dogar MNA has been appointed Parliamentary Secretary for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Armaghan Subhani would serve as Parliamentary Secretary for Climate Change.

Ghulam Muhammad Lali has been appointed as Parliamentary Secretary for Defence Production, while Syed Muhammad Asghar would be Parliamentary Secretary for Water Resources.

Sardar Mansab Ali Dogar would serve as Parliamentary secretary for Defence, Chaudhry Muhammd Tufail as Parliamentary secretary for Privatisation, Nadeem Abbas Rabaira would serve as Parliamentary Secretary for Information Technology and Telecommunication.

Chaudhry Nazeer Ahmed has been appointed Parliamentary secretary for Law and Justice, Dr Nisar Ahmed Jutt would look after Human Rights, Ms Shaza Fatima Khawaja would serve as Parliamentary secretary for Commerce and Textile and Ms Farhana Qamar has been appointed as Parliamentary Secretary for National Health Services and Coordination.

Meanwhile the Prime Minister has also approved the change of portfolio of Mian Najeebuddin Awaisi from Parliamentary Secretary Ministry of Commerce to Ministry of Narcotics Control