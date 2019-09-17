11 Bills introduced on Private Members’ Day in National Assembly

ISLAMABAD, Sep 17 (APP):The National Assembly on Tuesday witnessed presentation of 11 bills on

Private Members’ Day and all of them were referred to the relevant standing committees for further deliberations.

The sitting, comprising 165 agenda items, commenced with Speaker Asad Qaisar on the Chair.

The House witnessed presentation of 11 bills which included the Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2019; the Pakistan Academy of Letters (Amendment) Bill, 2019; the Controller General of Accounts (Appointment, Functions and Powers) (Amendment) Bill, 2019; the Chemical Fertilizers (Development Surcharge) (Amendment) Bill, 2019; the Safeguard Measures (Amendment) Bill, 2019; the Islamabad Transfusion of Safe Blood (Amendment) Bill, 2019; the Transfer of Offenders (Amendment) Bill, 2019; the Islamabad Rent Restriction (Amendment) Bill, 2019; the Islamabad Club (Administration) (Amendment) Bill, 2019; the Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill, 2019 (section 292, 293 & 294) and the Press, Newspapers, News Agencies and Books Registration (Amendment) Bill, 2019.