10th Round of Pakistan-Japan Bilateral Political Consultations

ISLAMABAD, Oct 3 (APP): Pakistan-Japan 10th Round of Bilateral

Political Consultations was held here on Tuesday.

According to a Foreign Office statement, Mr. Kazuyuki Yamazaki

Senior Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan, headed the Japanese delegation, while Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua led the Pakistan side.

While reaffirming the importance of the relationship, both sides

expressed satisfaction at the present state of bilateral cooperation and renewed their intention to reinforce the partnership.

The Consultations provided a good opportunity to the two sides to

explore new possibilities for further strengthening cooperation,

especially in the spheres of trade and economy, investment,

people-to-people interactions and education.

The two sides discussed the evolving peace and security situation

in their respective regions including Afghanistan and Korean peninsula

as well as international issues such as disarmament, non-proliferation

and counter terrorism.

The Foreign Secretary briefed on Pakistan’s efforts towards

promoting peace and stability in Afghanistan. Indian atrocities and

human rights violations in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir were also highlighted.

She also briefed the Japanese side on Pakistan’s credentials for

membership of the Nuclear Suppliers Group, while emphasizing the need

for a criteria-based, non-discriminatory approach towards new non-NPT

member states. The Japanese side recognized the contributions made by Pakistan in combating terrorism.

This year Pakistan and Japan are celebrating the 65th anniversary

of the establishment of diplomatic relations. Both sides reached common understanding on bilateral and multilateral issues of mutual concern and interest.

The 10th Round of Bilateral Political Consultations provided a

useful platform to review progress in various fields and to set

trajectory for further cooperation, she added.