107 computer labs to be established in girls’ educational institutions: Dr Tariq

ISLAMABAD, Apr 14 (APP): State Minister for Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry informed National Assembly on Friday said 107 computer labs would be established in girls educational institutions of the federal capital.

The labs would have all the facilities and would be established in collaboration with Universal Service Fund, a project of Ministry of Information Technology.

Replying to a question of MNA Zahra Wadood Fatemi, the minister said Prime Minister Education Reform Programme had been started to increase girls’ enrollment in federal government schools and uplift the education standard and infrastructure of the educational institutions.

Federal Directorate of Education had endeavored to increase the enrollment in the federal government schools, especially girls’ enrollment.

In this regard, various steps had so far been taken for upgradation of infrastructure and provision of missing facilities like washrooms, clean drinking water and construction of additional classrooms etc.

Dr Tariq Fazal told that 200 buses would be provided for the students of Islamabad Capital Territory to remove their transport problems.

70 buses had already been handed over to the respective institutions, whereas remaining would be handed over in near future, he added.

Other steps include involvement of community through School Management Committee (SMC), flexible admission policy, age relaxation at time of admission and free textbooks that were being provided to the students from Prep to ten classes, he concluded.