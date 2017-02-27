1062 campaigns conducted against drug usage, trafficking

ISLAMABAD, Feb 27 (APP): Ministry of Interior and Narcotics

Control has arranged 1062 different campaigns during last three

years to disseminate awareness at national level against menace of

drug usage and trafficking.

The number of awareness activities was 185 during 2014, 437

during 2015 and year 2016 witnessed 440 such campaigns.

Official sources on Monday said Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF)

executed these campaigns. With limited strength and resources, ANF

has been endeavoring to perform its functions to the best of its

abilities and made remarkable achievements in its fight against the

menace.

Highlighting the awareness activities, the sources said ANF

launched Youth Ambassador Programme which has over 5000 active Youth

Ambassadors throughout the country.

It is basically aimed to take youth onboard for awareness and

drug abuse prevention, with message “Say No to Drugs.” It aims at

promoting Mass Awareness to highlight emerging trends of drug

use, especially amongst street children, students, parents and

teachers.

The sources said it provides platform for projecting young

talent to channelize the role of youth in serving humanity and

society, without any discrimination and exploitation.

The other source was Media Campaigns which ANF undertakes to

disseminate awareness at national level. It encompasses Electronic,

Print and Social Media, Special Media Campaigns are also launched

on specific occasions e.g. Hajj, International Day against Drug

Abuse, National Day etc.

ANF has also its own website www.anf@facebook.com to spread

its message. In addition a UAN Number 111-222-331 has also been made

public for fruitful public suggestions.

Another sources is Drug Demand Reduction DDR) which maintains

close interaction with Target Group, NGOs and other related

departments for a collaborated effort. They also act as outreach

source of ANF in Drug Demand Reduction Activities.

Awareness activities included seminars, lectures, awareness

walks/rallies, awareness sessions, essay competitions, painting

competitions, tableaus, sports events, advertisements in print/

electronic media and distribution of informational material etc for

creating awareness among masses.

Regarding Enforcement Measures adopted to stop rapidly use

of drugs in the country, the sources said ANF conducted special

enforcement campaigns against street drug paddlers involved in

supply of drugs into at educational institutes in phases.

In this direction, the sources said coordination & liaison

with schools, colleges & universities have been increased to check

rise of drug addiction amongst students.

Educational authorities have been advised to establish

internal Monitoring and Enforcement System to control rise of drug

addiction amongst youth while areas around educational institutions

were being monitored on regular basis to stop/counter sale of drugs

to students by peddlers/suppliers.

Moreover, the sources said 29 police stations of ANF are

working in the country to control/stop smuggling/spread of

narcotics. Deployment of ANF personnel at all international

airports, seaports and dry ports has been ensured to counter

narcotics trafficking through passengers and goods and launching of

campaign/crackdown against drug peddlers involving Police under

Inter Agency Task Force (IATF) forum were the other steps.

The sources said other measures were destruction of Poppy

Crops in coordination with Provincial Government and FATA

Administration, establishment of Canine Units sniffer dogs) at each

Regional Directorate (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, North, Punjab, Sindh and

Balochistan and Capacity building of ANF officials and other Law

Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) through training and provision of

equipment for counter narcotics activities.

The sources said intelligence network of ANF has been

expanded inside main cities to locate and hunt drug

smugglers/peddlers, enrollment of 590 individuals Enforcers in

Force, checking of international arrivals at all airports and

checking of domestic flights at Quetta and Peshawar airports,

conduct of precursors training for all users for effective precursor

control/checking, induction of intelligence software for assistance

in investigation/backtracking, random/ surprise checking by ANF

Special Squads at all Railway Stations, scope of Port Control Unit

(PCU) at Karachi has been expanded and use of CCTV Cameras for

effective profiling of passengers at all airports were other steps.

Pre-Export Notification (PEN) online system is also in

practice to have check on misuse/diversion of precursors, the

sources added.