100 villages provided with gas facility : Sheikh Aftab

ISLAMABAD, Nov 30 (APP):Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Sheikh Aftab Ahmad has said on Thursday that gas facility to more than 100 villages of NA57 has been provided at the cost of billions of rupees during last four years.

Talking to Radio Pakistan , he said all villages of this constituency will have gas facility by the end of 2018.

He said that work on laying gas pipeline to eight villages of Tehsil Hazro has been completed and gas supply to these villages will be started soon.

Aftab said that PML-N believes in serving the people and efforts are being made in this regard, adding that departments are bound to serve people in a respectable manner.