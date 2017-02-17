100 terrorists killed, sizeable number of others apprehended from parts of country: ISPR

RAWALPINDI Feb 17 (APP): Following Intelligence Based Operations (IBOs) and Combing Operations by the security agencies in parts of the country including Punjab around 100 terrorists were killed while a sizeable number of others were apprehended, during the last 24 hours.

As ordered by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa last night, response to recent terror incidents is in progress across the country, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a press release stated.

“IBOs and combing operations are in progress across the country including Punjab,” it read.

Intelligence agencies are making progress to unearth networks behind recent terrorist incidents. There are linkages of support for these incidents from across the border.

The border with Afghanistan has been closed since last night due to security reasons.

“No cross border/unauthorised entry will be allowed to Pakistan from Afghanistan. Security forces have been given special orders in this regard to have strict watch all along the border.”

Afghan authorities have been given list of 76 terrorists who are hiding across since long and planning, directing, supporting terrorist activities in Pakistan.

Afghan government has been asked to target them or hand them over to Pakistan.

Terrorists’ hideouts on Pakistan-Afghan border have also been effectively targeted.

The COAS has said, “Army is for security of people of Pakistan against all types of threat. Nation to stay steadfast with full confidence in their security forces. We shall not let the hostile agenda succeed whatever it may cost.”