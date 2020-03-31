100 patients tested negative discharged from various AJK hospitals

MIRPUR (AJK): Mar 31 (APP):At least 62 more new cases of corona virus were registered in Azad Jammu Kashmir during last 24 hours, AJK health authorities officially said on Tuesday.

The total number of suspects of the COVID-19 tested positive is only 6 in entire Azad Jammu Kashmir so far, according to the health authorities.

As many as 44 more patients have been discharged from various Quarantine facilities in AJK after they were tested negative.

Thus the number of those discharged from Quarantine centers in AJK during last 48 hours has risen to 100 as 56 of the patients were discharge on Monday as they were declared fit sans the pandemic.

While unveiling the updated figures of the suspects belonging to AJK, the State Health Authorities said in an official statement issued on Tuesday that 62 fresh cases of the pandemic registered in AJK during last 24 hours, who were immediately got tested by the National Institute of Health lab in Islamabad.

A total of 239 suspects of corona virus were registered with the State Health Authorities in entire AJK by Tuesday. All of these 239 suspects were tested – of which the results of 106 of them have reached. One 100 of them have been discharged after their results were declared negative. Rest of six tested positive are admitted in Quarantine facilities located in various parts of AJK.

Results of 145 of the cases are awaited from NIH Islamabad as these were likely to reach within next one of two days, the State Health Authorities said.

19 of the patients tested negative have been admitted in AIMS Hospital Muzaffarabad, 3 in Mirpur DHQ hospital, one identical case admitted in DHQ Hospital Kotli, two cases in DHQ Hospital Bhimbher, one in DHQ hospital Bagh, and one registered and admitted in Palandri DHQ Hospitals.

The state health authorities revealed that blood test of 40 family members of two of the residents of Bhimbher who were tested positive, has also been conducted and the report is awaited.

The State Health authorities said all the six patiants tested positive of the pandemic have been admitted in fully furnished isolation wards set up with required kits and other latest facilities at Div. Head Quarter Hospitals at Mirpur and Bhimbher. Besides the isolation centers have been set up at Abbas Institute of Medical Sciences and C.M.H Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, besides the D.H.Q Hospitals at Jhelum Valley, Neelum Valley, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli and New City Mirpur Health Facility.

As reported earlier, 6 cases have so far emerge positive in entire Azad Jammu Kashmir by March 31, Tuesday.

Three of them belong to Mirpur district, two from Bhimbher district and One from Palandri district of AJK, authorizes said.

Six of the fresh cases tested positive by the NIH lab Islamabad so far included 75-year-old Muhammad Bashir s/o Muhammad Abdullah and 50-year old Mrs. Saeeda BiBi both residents of Dasayal Bangreela of Chatti Dhairi village of Mirpur district. Rest of the two cases included 47 years old Nasreen Begam wife of Muhammad Sagheer and Zahid Pervein (40) wife of Munir Ahmed , both residents of Ghazi Garh village of Bhimbher district.

Two of other suspects, tested positive earlier, included Liaqat ur Rehman, son of Said Akber Khan, r/o Danna Gurha of Palandi district and Zaheer Bashir s/o Bashir Ahmed, r/o Dasayal Bangreela of Jhatti Dhairi village of Mirpur district.

The above six of the cases tested positive included three from Mirpur district, one from Palandri District and two from Bhimbher district. Four of the cases have been admitted at Isolation Center in Mirpur and two of the cases hospitalized at Isolation Center Bhimbher district for Medicare. Ends /