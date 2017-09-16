100 biometric machines to be used in NA-120 bye-election

ISLAMABAD, Sep 16 (APP): Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)
will use 100 biometric voting machines (BVM) on trial basis in 39
polling stations of NA-120 Lahore-III bye-election, to be held on
September 17.
According to an official of ECP, these biometric voting
machines will be used in 55 male and 45 female polling stations of
the constituency of NA-120 with having coverage of total 57,000
voters.
He said that the decision of using BVM machines was taken in
order to ensure transparency in the election process while the
commission would also examine the use of this facility besides
problems in this system.
He said that the verification process of the voters would
complete in 15 to 18 seconds in this system while these machines
would operate by the experienced operators.
He said that these BVM machines were being used purely on
trial basis on the wishes of political parties and candidates.
He said that there would be no effects of use of these
machines on results of this bye-election as this would be just an
experimental exercise and a local IT firm would provide its
technical assistance to the ECP on trial use of BVM machines.
He said that during use of these machines, the ECP would
observe the performance, guarantee and capability of these machines.
He appealed the voters of NA-120 to use these machines to
examine the performance of these BVM machines and ensuring
possibility of use of these machines in next general elections.
