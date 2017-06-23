18 killed, over 100 injured in Parachinar market twin blasts: Official

PARACHINAR, June 23 (APP): At least eighteen people were killed and

over hundred injured in twin bomb blasts that ripped through in a crowded Tori market where people were busy for purchasing Iftar items, here Friday afternoon.

Political Administration told that the first blast occurred in Tori

Market and as the people gathered there to rescue the injured from the rubbles of the shops, meanwhile a second blast ripped through the same place that proved fatal as it caused maximum damages to life and property.

The intensity of the second blat was far greater than the first blast

that increased the toll of the injured and killed. The blast was heard

miles away creating panic in the area.

The administration said that emergency has been declared in hospitals

as the people are shifting the injured to agency hospital.

Member National Assembly from Parachinar, Sajid Tori said that the

critical injured would be shifted to Peshawar for treatment.

Meanwhile the ISPR told that tow choppers have been sent to Parachinar to evacuate the critical wounded to Peshawar. The security forces also rushed to the blast site and cordoned off the area and started search operation.

KP Governor, Iqbal Zafar Jhagra has condemned the brutal blast and

prayed for the early recovery of injured.