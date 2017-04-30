10 killed as passenger van plunges into ravine in Dir Bala

ISLAMABAD, Apr 30 (APP): At least 10 people were killed and
several sustained injuries as a passenger van fell into a ravine
near Lowari tunnel in Dir Bala on Sunday.
According to a private news channel, rescue teams arrived at
the spot on information but are facing difficulties due to the
depth of the ravine.
Meanwhile, at least four people including three children
died in collision between truck and rickshaw in Shadbagh area of
Lahore.
The rickshaw caught fire after the vehicle’s cylinder
exploded. The mishap claimed life of the driver Mitthu and his
three children, eight-year-old Farman, six-year-old Rehan and
three-year-old Touseef.
Two women were shifted to hospital in critical condition.
The affected family was the resident of Data Nagar Sher Shah road.
