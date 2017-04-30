10 killed as passenger van plunges into ravine in Dir Bala

ISLAMABAD, Apr 30 (APP): At least 10 people were killed and

several sustained injuries as a passenger van fell into a ravine

near Lowari tunnel in Dir Bala on Sunday.

According to a private news channel, rescue teams arrived at

the spot on information but are facing difficulties due to the

depth of the ravine.

Meanwhile, at least four people including three children

died in collision between truck and rickshaw in Shadbagh area of

Lahore.

The rickshaw caught fire after the vehicle’s cylinder

exploded. The mishap claimed life of the driver Mitthu and his

three children, eight-year-old Farman, six-year-old Rehan and

three-year-old Touseef.

Two women were shifted to hospital in critical condition.

The affected family was the resident of Data Nagar Sher Shah road.

