1.3 mln retired employees to get pensions at doorstep: Murad Saeed

ISLAMABAD, Mar 24 (APP):Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services, Murad Saeed on Tuesday said on the special directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan around 1.3 million elderly retired employees of Pakistan Post would be delivered pensions at their doorstep.

In a statement issued here, the minister said the decision was taken after the Prime Minister issued special directives to minimize unnecessary public gatherings around the country amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

He said for the first time pensions would be delivered at the doorstep to ensure that the elderly stay at home and remain safe.

Murad Saeed also informed that Pakistan Post has started delivering pension to 1.3 million retired government employees from March 24 instead of April 2.

He said that mostly pensioners were using public transport and used to wait in long queues to get their pensions, adding that government was taking care of elders and will not put them at risk amid coronavirus outbreak.

He hoped that the task would be achieved successfully.