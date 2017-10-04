﻿﻿Three hardcore terrorists executed in KP jail

RAWALPINDI, Oct 4 (APP): Three hardcore terrorists, involved in heinous offences relating to terrorism were executed at a jail in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Wednesday.

According to a statement issued here by Inter-Service Public

Relations (ISPR), the terrorists were involved in attack on Pakistan International Airline plane at Peshawar Air Port, killing of innocent civilians, attacking armed forces of Pakistan and law enforcement agencies (LEAs).

All the three convicts were tried by military courts. They

admitted their offences before the magistrate and were awarded death sentences.

Following is the detail:

Sajid son of (S/O) Ibrahim Khan: The convict was a member of proscribed organization. He was involved in firing on a Pakistan International Airline plane landing at Peshawar Airport, which resulted in death of Mrs Maqnoon and injuries to two other passengers. He was also involved in killing of innocent civilians and attacking LEAs, which resulted in death of Pir Israr along with his eight family members, civilian Niaz Gul, Assistant Sub Inspector Sajid Khan and injuries to civilians and police officials. The convict was in possession of fire arms and explosives. He admitted his offences before the Magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded death sentence.

Behram Sher S/O Khairan: He was also a member of proscribed organization and involved in destruction of Government Girls Primary School as well as attacking armed forces, which resulted in death of a soldier and injuries to two others. He was also in possession of explosives. The convict admitted his offences before the Magistrate

and the trial court.

He was awarded death sentence.

Fazal-e-Ghaffar S/O Shehzada: The convict was also a member of proscribed organization. He was involved in attacking armed forces, which resulted in death of four soldiers and injuries to another. He was also in possession of a suicide jacket.