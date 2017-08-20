﻿﻿Gov’t releases Rs.53.615 billion for development projects

ISLAMABAD, Aug 20 (APP): The government has so far released
Rs53.615 billion under its Public Sector Development Programme
(PSDP) for the fiscal year 2017-18 for various ongoing and new
schemes against their total allocations of Rs.1001 billion.
The released funds include Rs5083.980 million for federal
ministries and Rs14420 million for special areas, according to data
of Ministry of Planning, Development and Reform.
Out of these allocations, Rs2600 million have been released
for Communication Division (other than National Highway Authority)
for which the government has earmarked Rs13660 million under PSDP
2017-18.
The government also released Rs163 million for Climate Change
Division out of its total allocations of Rs815 million for the
current year while Rs300.188 million have been released for Finance
Division of its allocations of Rs20143.333 for current fiscal year.
The government also released Rs600 million for National Health
Services, Regulations and Coordination Division, for which an amount
of Rs48701.460 million have been allocated in the federal PSDP 2017-
18 while Rs46 million have been released for Pakistan Nuclear
Regulatory Authority out of its total allocations of Rs409.553
million.
An amount of Rs723.932 have been released for Petroleum and
Natural Resource Division out of its allocations of Rs2992.846
million, Rs150 million have been released for Planning, Development
and Reform Division out of its allocations of Rs11498.353 million
whereas Rs500 million have been released for SUPARCO out of its
allocations of Rs3500 million.
The government released Rs4040 million for AJK (block and
other projects) out of its allocations of Rs25344.303 million Rs5578
for Gilgit-Baltistan (block and other projects) out of its
allocations of Rs18300 million whereas Rs4802 million have been
released for SAFRON/FATA (Blocak and other projects) out of its
total allocations of Rs26900 million for the FY2018.
The government also released Rs30000 million for Prime
Minister’s Global SDGS Achievement Programme whereas Rs900 million
have been released for ERRA out of its total allocations of Rs7500.
An amount of Rs3211.746 million have been released for Prime
Minister’s Youth Hunarmand Programme out of its total allocations of
Rs20000 million, according to the data.
The Planning Commission of Pakistan has been following a
proper mechanism for the release of funds and accordingly funds are
released as per given mechanism.
The commission releases 20% of funds in first quarter (July –
September), 20% in second quarter (October December), 25% third
quarter (January March) and 35% in fourth quarter (April June).
Gov’t releases Rs.53.615 billion for development projects
ISLAMABAD, Aug 20 (APP): The government has so far released