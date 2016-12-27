Zulqarnain wins heavy weight boxing bout

LAHORE, Dec 27 (APP)- Zulqarnain Khan of Punjab claimed the Pakistan Boxing Council Challenge Belt after beating Naseebullah Agha of Balochistan in the professional heavyweight bout here on Tuesday at Islamia College Civil Lines boxing arena.

The PBC event was organized in memory of late Punjab boxing President, Sayad Mohammad Ghaznavi and bouts were conducted with Zulqarnain winning the heavyweight title and Muzamil Usman of Punjab clinched the light flyweight bout after a very close contest against Bashir Ahmed of Balochistan.

The PBC chief organizer Javed Ashiq conducted the light flyweight and heavy weight bouts in six and 12 rounds respectively with the support of Col. Arif Malik and Malik Saddique, who acted as jury while Bashir Shuja, M Babar, Imtiaz, Hameed and Imran acted as judges and Arshad Qureshi supervised the entire activity technically.

Zulqarnain started his campaign for the title in a technically sound style and kept Naseeb at bay right from the start. He used the combination of ones and twos punches most of the time to get points and maintained his upper hand throughout the 12 rounds. Naseeb on his

part showed great courage and despite heavy bashing at the hands of Zulqarnain, did not step back.

Despite having bruises and a slight cut under the left eye by the

seventh round and similar condition of the right eye in the 11th round, he fought like a knight till the final bell after the 12th round.

In the end, Zulqarnain won the belt and also the prize money of Rs 14000 while Naseeb pocketed Rs 6000. Though the money is not enough to even cater the needs of the boxers but the PBC has taken the initiative of somehow benefitting the boxers.

In the light flyweight fight, Muzamil had to use his power to overcome

the resistance unleashed by Bashir. Even at some points it looked certain that Bashir had taken away the game from the hands of Muzamil. But in the end it was a split decision of 2-1 and Muzamil sneaked away with a minute margin.

Later, speaking to media, Zulqarnain dedicated the win to late coach

Mahmood Yousuf Butt for bringing him to boxing and vowed to gain excellence in the game by putting in more hard and showing commitment. He also wished to show the same dedication at the international level while playing a world Boxing Council bout with the

support of PBC.

Naseeb praised the PBC for taking the steps of introducing professional

boxing in Pakistan. He further said that Pakistan holds quality boxers who, need modern day training to win laurels for the country at international level.