Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti of PML-N wins NA-91 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 27 (APP):Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) candidate Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti has won election from National Assembly constituency NA-91 Sargodha-IV by securing by 1,10525 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Chaudhary Aamir Sultan Cheema of Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaaf stood second by securing 1,10,246 votes

and Allah o Akbar Tahreek candidate Hafiz Talha Saeed grabbed third position with 11,397 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 59.46%.