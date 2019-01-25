Zulfi vows for more increase in EOBI pension

ISLAMABAD, Jan 25 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Syed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari has vowed to further enhance the amount of Employees Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) pension, saying that the recent increase of 20 per cent was not sufficient for pensioners to meet their daily needs.

Following the Federal Cabinet decision to increase the pension the other day, Zulfikar Bukhari tweeted that “One of the causes dearest to my heart since holding the office of OP&HRD is to provide some relief to old-age EOBI pensioners. I couldn’t be happier as the federal cabinet approved a 20 per cent increase in their pensions.”