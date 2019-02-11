Zulfi asks world for joint mechanism to safeguard overseas workers rights

ISLAMABAD, Feb 11 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Syed Zulfikar Bukhari Monday proposed the world leaders to evolve a joint mechanism for overseas workers’ rights protection at international level.

He, during a panel discussion – Planning for Next Generation of Careers – held on the second day of World Government Summit in Dubai, said we had to devise a combined strategy for our overseas manpower’s safety and legal aid so that they could spend their life abroad accordingly, a message received here from Dubai said.

During the discussion, Zulfi said the demand of skilled manpower had gradually risen across the world and Pakistan was about to finalize a framework for exporting its trained workforce to various countries. For this purpose, we had taken private sector on board too, he added.

Highlighting the Pakistani manpower potential, he said our workforce was capable enough to compete in the international market as they were being trained at par global standards.

On this occasion, he also shared the general problems being faced by Pakistani diaspora abroad.